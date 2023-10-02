Competitors of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition execute a boat movement, Army Combat Fitness Test, and a static shoot with various weapon systems on day eight at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2023. The competition tests the squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit team that is ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 19:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|899421
|VIRIN:
|231003-A-MA645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109921662
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Day 8, by SPC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
