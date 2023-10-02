Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpine Readiness Training Oct. 3, 2023

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Video by Pfc. Elijah Campbell 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division drag another Soldier in a Skedco sled during Alpine Readiness Week on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 3, 2023. Alpine Readiness Week is an operation that develops a baseline of mountaineering and cold weather proficiency which enhances their readiness and lethality in alpine environments. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 20:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899411
    VIRIN: 231003-A-RM492-8603
    Filename: DOD_109921505
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpine Readiness Training Oct. 3, 2023, by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fortdrum 10thmountain forscom alpine

