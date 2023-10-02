Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division drag another Soldier in a Skedco sled during Alpine Readiness Week on Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 3, 2023. Alpine Readiness Week is an operation that develops a baseline of mountaineering and cold weather proficiency which enhances their readiness and lethality in alpine environments. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 20:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899411
|VIRIN:
|231003-A-RM492-8603
|Filename:
|DOD_109921505
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Alpine Readiness Training Oct. 3, 2023, by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT