Coast Guard Responds to Medevac Request off Coronado Islands Coast

Coast Guard medevacs a 60-year-old man from a fishing vessel 35 miles off the Coronado Islands coast in San Diego, Oct. 03, 2023. The fishing vessel contacted Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center watchstanders requesting a medevac for a man with seizure-like symptoms requiring higher levels of medical care. (U.S. Coast Guard Video released)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 17:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899410
|VIRIN:
|231003-G-WE178-8859
|Filename:
|DOD_109921494
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
