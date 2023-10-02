video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division conducted a rappelling and rope management lane during Alpine Readiness Week, Oct. 3, 2023, on Fort Drum, New York. The rappelling and rope management lane consisted of learning different knot-tying techniques and rappelling down a steep cliff in order to enhance mountaineering and alpine readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)