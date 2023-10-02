Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division conducted a rappelling and rope management lane during Alpine Readiness Week, Oct. 3, 2023, on Fort Drum, New York. The rappelling and rope management lane consisted of learning different knot-tying techniques and rappelling down a steep cliff in order to enhance mountaineering and alpine readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)
|10.03.2023
|10.03.2023 20:36
|B-Roll
|899409
|231003-A-UF517-1001
|DOD_109921490
|00:02:45
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|2
|2
