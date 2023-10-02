Soldiers representing commands from across the Army participate in a static shoot during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2023. Readiness is achieved through building cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined and fit. Teams that exemplify these principles are ready to fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Deandre Dawkins)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 17:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899407
|VIRIN:
|231003-A-AI379-9818
|Filename:
|DOD_109921469
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition-Day 8 Static Shoot-B-roll, by SGT DeAndre Dawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
