    West Sacramento Levee Improvement Project progresses

    WEST SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Video by Kenneth Wright 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District contractors install 7,500 feet of levee rock slope protection and a seepage berm along Prospect Slough, Sept. 26, 2023. The levee runs south of Interstate 80 in West Sacramento, California, a major commercial gateway.

    Improvements along the Yolo Bypass East Levee’s southern reach began in July 2023 and are planned to continue along the northern section in October. The efforts to reduce erosion along 30 miles of levee are part of the West Sacramento Levee Improvement Project, which includes work to install slurry walls, slope protection, relief wells, and seepage berms that surround the north and south basins of West Sacramento. (U.S. Army photo by Ken Wright)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 13:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:10:43
    Location: WEST SACRAMENTO, CA, US 

    TAGS

    excavator
    levee
    flood protection
    West Sacramento
    rock slope protection

