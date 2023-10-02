West Sacramento Levee Improvement Project progresses

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District contractors install 7,500 feet of levee rock slope protection and a seepage berm along Prospect Slough, Sept. 26, 2023. The levee runs south of Interstate 80 in West Sacramento, California, a major commercial gateway.



Improvements along the Yolo Bypass East Levee’s southern reach began in July 2023 and are planned to continue along the northern section in October. The efforts to reduce erosion along 30 miles of levee are part of the West Sacramento Levee Improvement Project, which includes work to install slurry walls, slope protection, relief wells, and seepage berms that surround the north and south basins of West Sacramento. (U.S. Army photo by Ken Wright)