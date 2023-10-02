West Sacramento Levee Improvement Project progresses

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District contractors install 7,500 feet of levee rock slope protection and a seepage berm along Prospect Slough, Sept. 26, 2023. The levee runs south of Interstate 80 in West Sacramento, California, a major commercial gateway.
Improvements along the Yolo Bypass East Levee’s southern reach began in July 2023 and are planned to continue along the northern section in October. The efforts to reduce erosion along 30 miles of levee are part of the West Sacramento Levee Improvement Project, which includes work to install slurry walls, slope protection, relief wells, and seepage berms that surround the north and south basins of West Sacramento. (U.S. Army photo by Ken Wright)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 13:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899370
|VIRIN:
|230926-A-PZ859-1130
|Filename:
|DOD_109920845
|Length:
|00:10:43
|Location:
|WEST SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
