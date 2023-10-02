Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chandler Baker  

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, 633d Air Base Wing commander and Joint Base Langley-Eustis installation commander, provides an update on storm ride out operations while Senior Airman Makayla Howard, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management training journeyman, gives preparedness tips for riding out the storm at JBLE, Virginia, Sept. 22, 2023. Tropical Storm Ophelia caused heavy rains and minor flooding on JBLE, but no significant damage was reported. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Chandler Baker)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 13:04
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 899364
    VIRIN: 220922-F-JM722-1001
    Filename: DOD_109920776
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, JBLE Commander gives update during TS Ophelia, by TSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Emergency Management
    633 ABW
    JBLE
    633 CES
    TS Ophelia

