U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, 633d Air Base Wing commander and Joint Base Langley-Eustis installation commander, provides an update on storm ride out operations while Senior Airman Makayla Howard, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management training journeyman, gives preparedness tips for riding out the storm at JBLE, Virginia, Sept. 22, 2023. Tropical Storm Ophelia caused heavy rains and minor flooding on JBLE, but no significant damage was reported. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Chandler Baker)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 13:04
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|899364
|VIRIN:
|220922-F-JM722-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109920776
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE Commander gives update during TS Ophelia, by TSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
