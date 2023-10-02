U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 7 Helicopter Movement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/899363" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers conduct a CH-47 helicopter movement during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. The teams are comprised of Soldiers from various units and military occupational specialties from across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)