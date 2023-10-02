Soldiers conduct a CH-47 helicopter movement during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. The teams are comprised of Soldiers from various units and military occupational specialties from across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 12:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899363
|VIRIN:
|231002-A-DN321-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109920720
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 7 Helicopter Movement, by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT