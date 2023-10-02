Soldiers representing commands from across the Army participate in a tactical boat maneuver during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2023. During the BSC, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, and culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (Video was shot using night optics)(U.S. Army video by Spc. Cody Rich)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 11:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899338
|VIRIN:
|231003-A-UQ166-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109920425
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day8 Boat Maneuver, by SPC Cody Rich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
