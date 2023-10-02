Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 7 Helo Movement B-Roll

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers conduct a CH-47 helicopter movement during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. The teams are comprised of Soldiers from various units and military occupational specialties from across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 09:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899318
    VIRIN: 231002-A-DN321-1001
    Filename: DOD_109920148
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 7 Helo Movement B-Roll, by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

