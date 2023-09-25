Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day7 Medical Lanes B-Roll

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Video by Spc. Hans Williams 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers representing commands from across the Army participate in a casualty evacuation scenario during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. During the BSC, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, and culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hans Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 07:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899309
    VIRIN: 231002-A-OI911-1755
    Filename: DOD_109919887
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day7 Medical Lanes B-Roll, by SPC Hans Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

