Soldiers representing commands from across the Army participate in a casualty evacuation scenario during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. During the BSC, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, and culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hans Williams)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 07:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899309
|VIRIN:
|231002-A-OI911-1755
|Filename:
|DOD_109919887
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day7 Medical Lanes B-Roll, by SPC Hans Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
