Participants in the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition conduct medical lanes at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. The BSC expands upon the established legacy of the Best Warrior Competition by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps and are highly trained. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Jonathon Downs)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 18:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899247
|VIRIN:
|231002-A-GV534-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109919203
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 7 Medical Situational Training Exercise, by CPL Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT