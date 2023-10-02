Soldiers with 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, prepare to learn alpine skills such as rappelling and cold weather survivability at Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 2, 2023. The Soldiers will build a foundation of mountaineering and cold weather survival skills that enable their ability to conduct training in an alpine environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 17:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899240
|VIRIN:
|231002-A-RM492-8669
|Filename:
|DOD_109919114
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Alpine Readiness Training October 2, 2023, by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
