Alpine Readiness Training October 2, 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/899240" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers with 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, prepare to learn alpine skills such as rappelling and cold weather survivability at Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 2, 2023. The Soldiers will build a foundation of mountaineering and cold weather survival skills that enable their ability to conduct training in an alpine environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)