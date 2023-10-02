Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpine Readiness Training October 2, 2023

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Video by Pfc. Elijah Campbell 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, prepare to learn alpine skills such as rappelling and cold weather survivability at Fort Drum, New York, Oct. 2, 2023. The Soldiers will build a foundation of mountaineering and cold weather survival skills that enable their ability to conduct training in an alpine environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 17:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899240
    VIRIN: 231002-A-RM492-8669
    Filename: DOD_109919114
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

    This work, Alpine Readiness Training October 2, 2023, by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

