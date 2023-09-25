U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 7 Recap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers representing commands across the Army participate in the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. Soldiers conducted a silent tactical energy enhanced dismount - STEED, medical lanes and a ruck march. Readiness is achieved through building cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined, and fit. Teams that exemplify these principles are ready to fight and win. (U.S. Army reel by Spc. Destiny Husband)