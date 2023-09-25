Soldiers representing commands across the Army participate in the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. Soldiers conducted a silent tactical energy enhanced dismount - STEED, medical lanes and a ruck march. Readiness is achieved through building cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined, and fit. Teams that exemplify these principles are ready to fight and win. (U.S. Army reel by Spc. Destiny Husband)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 14:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899205
|VIRIN:
|231002-A-VI253-1264
|Filename:
|DOD_109918483
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 7 Recap, by SPC Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
