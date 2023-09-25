The Air Force Sergeants Association Chapter 1356, hosts a 24-hour POW/MIA remembrance event at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023. Participants covered over 100 miles rucking, walking, and running in honor of our missing brothers and sisters who've yet to return home. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 11:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|899167
|VIRIN:
|230914-F-GJ070-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109918100
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony, by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
