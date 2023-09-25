Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPO Class 130

    JAPAN

    09.29.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Sailors, Marines and U.S. Air Force service members participated in a Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Sept. 27, 2023. Chief Petty Officer Selects, class 130, completed a 6-week leadership course and put on the rank of Chief Petty Officer. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 02:20
    Location: JP

    Chief Petty Officer
    Okinawa
    USMC
    USN
    USAF

