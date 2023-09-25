U.S. Sailors, Marines and U.S. Air Force service members participated in a Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Sept. 27, 2023. Chief Petty Officer Selects, class 130, completed a 6-week leadership course and put on the rank of Chief Petty Officer. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 02:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|899132
|VIRIN:
|230929-N-CZ893-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109917487
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CPO Class 130, by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
