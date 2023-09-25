U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 6 Land Navigation b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the Army Best Squad Competition continue to compete through day six in various events that test each squad’s technical and tactical proficiency at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. Squads conduct a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency test, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, and culminates with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joshua Oller, Spc. Duke Edwards)