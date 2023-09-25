Soldiers of the Army Best Squad Competition continue to compete through day six in various events that test each squad’s technical and tactical proficiency at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. Squads conduct a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency test, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, and culminates with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joshua Oller, Spc. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2023 18:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899125
|VIRIN:
|231001-A-MA645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109917214
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 6 Land Navigation b-roll, by SPC Duke Edwards and SGT Joshua Oller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
