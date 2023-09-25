Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 6 Land Navigation b-roll

    GA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2023

    Video by Spc. Duke Edwards and Sgt. Joshua Oller

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers of the Army Best Squad Competition continue to compete through day six in various events that test each squad’s technical and tactical proficiency at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. Squads conduct a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency test, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, and culminates with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joshua Oller, Spc. Duke Edwards)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2023
    Date Posted: 10.01.2023 18:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899125
    VIRIN: 231001-A-MA645-1001
    Filename: DOD_109917214
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: GA, US

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 6 Land Navigation b-roll, by SPC Duke Edwards and SGT Joshua Oller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

