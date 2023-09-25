U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Toby Schindler, a close-quarters battles instructor with Training Company, Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment conduct an audio interview at His Majesty's Naval Base, Clyde, Argyll and Bute, Scotland, United Kingdom September 22, 2023. Exercise Tartan Eagle is an annual bilateral training exercise for the U.S. Marines and British Royal Marines Commandos with 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group Royal Marines to travel to each other's training facilities to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures in fixed site security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Servante R. Coba)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 08:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|899123
|VIRIN:
|230922-M-EI266-8946
|Filename:
|DOD_109917108
|Length:
|00:08:26
|Location:
|ARGYLL AND BUTE, SCT, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Tartan Eagle 23: Sgt. Schindler Audio Interview, by SSgt Servante Coba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT