Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Tartan Eagle 23: Captain Johnston Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARGYLL AND BUTE, SCT, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.22.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Servante Coba 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Nathan Johnston, a recapture tactics team platoon commander with Marine Corps Security Forces Battalion Bangor, Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment conducts an interview at His Majesty's Naval Base, Clyde, Argyll and Bute, Scotland, United Kingdom September 22, 2023. Exercise Tartan Eagle is an annual bilateral training exercise for the U.S. Marines and British Royal Marines Commandos with 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group Royal Marines to travel to each other's training facilities to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures in fixed site security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Servante R. Coba)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 08:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 899122
    VIRIN: 230922-M-EI266-3777
    Filename: DOD_109917107
    Length: 00:05:14
    Location: ARGYLL AND BUTE, SCT, GB
    Hometown: ST. CHARLES, MN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Tartan Eagle 23: Captain Johnston Interview, by SSgt Servante Coba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CQB
    MARFORCOM
    Royal Marine Commandos
    MCSFR
    AlliesandPartners
    Tartan Eagle23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT