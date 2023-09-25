Exercise Tartan Eagle 23: Captain Johnston Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Nathan Johnston, a recapture tactics team platoon commander with Marine Corps Security Forces Battalion Bangor, Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment conducts an interview at His Majesty's Naval Base, Clyde, Argyll and Bute, Scotland, United Kingdom September 22, 2023. Exercise Tartan Eagle is an annual bilateral training exercise for the U.S. Marines and British Royal Marines Commandos with 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group Royal Marines to travel to each other's training facilities to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures in fixed site security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Servante R. Coba)