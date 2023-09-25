Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 6

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2023

    Video by Spc. Destiny Husband 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers representing commands across the Army compete in the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 1, 2023. Yesterday, Soldiers conducted a ruck march and stress shoot, both at Hunter Army Airfield, leading into a functional fitness challenge at Forsyth Park, in the heart of Savannah, Ga. The competition tests the squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit team that is ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army reel by Spc. Destiny Husband)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2023
    Date Posted: 10.01.2023 12:27
    Category: Video Productions
    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

