Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 5 Social media clip

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Video by Spc. Aleksander Fomin 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Competitors of the Army Best Squad Competition begin the 12-mile foot march at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, September 30, 2023. During the Best Squad Competition, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, and culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Aleksander Fomin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 20:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899107
    VIRIN: 230930-A-PX137-2001
    Filename: DOD_109916481
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 5 Social media clip, by SPC Aleksander Fomin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT