    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 5 Physical Challenge

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Video by Pvt. Benjamin Hale 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a physical challenge event during the Army Best Squad Competition at historic Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30 2023. Squads completed a sled pull, aerobic bike challenge, ball toss, sandbag squats and overhead press, group deadlift and burpees, and a rope climb. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 19:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899100
    VIRIN: 230930-A-GJ082-1001
    Filename: DOD_109916443
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 5 Physical Challenge, by PV2 Benjamin Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

