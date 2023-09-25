Competitors of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition complete the stress shoot event at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. During the Best Squad Competition, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency test, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, which culminates with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Luciano Alcala)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 18:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899096
|VIRIN:
|230930-A-KB025-8380
|Filename:
|DOD_109916392
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Stress Shoot, by PFC Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT