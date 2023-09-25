Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Stress Shoot

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Video by Pfc. Luciano Alcala 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Competitors of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition complete the stress shoot event at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. During the Best Squad Competition, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency test, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, which culminates with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Luciano Alcala)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 18:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899096
    VIRIN: 230930-A-KB025-8380
    Filename: DOD_109916392
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 5 Stress Shoot, by PFC Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

