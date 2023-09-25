Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: VMFAT-101 Fly the Barn

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Trent Randolph 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 101, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a mass formation launch known as “flying the barn,” to honor the squadron’s legacy on the day of its deactivation at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Sept. 29, 2023. For more than 50 years, instructor pilots of the VMFAT-101 “SharpShooters” have qualified combat aviators and sent them to operational squadrons worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Trent Randolph)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 02:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899071
    VIRIN: 230929-M-TQ917-1001
    Filename: DOD_109915793
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: VMFAT-101 Fly the Barn, by CWO2 Trent Randolph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-130J
    3rd MAW
    VMFAT-101
    F/A-18
    MAG-11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT