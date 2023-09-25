Soldiers representing commands across the Army conduct the weapons lane during day four of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. The competition is strenuous and comprehensive, but Soldiers competing can earn their respective Expert Infantryman, Expert Soldier, and Expert Field Medical Badges by meeting the specific requirements. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 17:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899022
|VIRIN:
|230929-A-GN091-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109915344
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 4 Weapons Lane (Long form), by William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT