    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 4 Weapons Lane (Long form)

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Video by William Griffen 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers representing commands across the Army conduct the weapons lane during day four of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. The competition is strenuous and comprehensive, but Soldiers competing can earn their respective Expert Infantryman, Expert Soldier, and Expert Field Medical Badges by meeting the specific requirements. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 17:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899022
    VIRIN: 230929-A-GN091-1001
    Filename: DOD_109915344
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 4 Weapons Lane (Long form), by William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

