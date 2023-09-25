Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 4 Weapons Lane

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Video by Pfc. Luciano Alcala 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers test their proficiency with multiple weapons on day four of the 2023 Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023.This is the second year the Army held this competition with revisions to meet the ever-changing needs of the Army to continue building cohesive teams. The Army’s Best Squad Competition expands upon the established legacy of the Best Warrior Competition by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps and are highly trained.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 16:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899000
    VIRIN: 230929-A-KB025-6325
    Filename: DOD_109915067
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 4 Weapons Lane, by PFC Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

