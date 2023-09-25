Soldiers test their proficiency with multiple weapons on day four of the 2023 Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023.This is the second year the Army held this competition with revisions to meet the ever-changing needs of the Army to continue building cohesive teams. The Army’s Best Squad Competition expands upon the established legacy of the Best Warrior Competition by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps and are highly trained.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 16:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899000
|VIRIN:
|230929-A-KB025-6325
|Filename:
|DOD_109915067
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 4 Weapons Lane, by PFC Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
