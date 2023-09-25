U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 4 Weapons Lane

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/899000" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers test their proficiency with multiple weapons on day four of the 2023 Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023.This is the second year the Army held this competition with revisions to meet the ever-changing needs of the Army to continue building cohesive teams. The Army’s Best Squad Competition expands upon the established legacy of the Best Warrior Competition by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps and are highly trained.