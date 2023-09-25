MCAGCC PMO Special Reaction Team performs close quarters tactics range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Provost Marshal’s Office, Special Reaction Team, conduct a close quarters tactics range at Range 800V2, MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 26, 2023. SRT Marines are advanced trained military police officers that are proficient in emergency situations such as hostage situations, active shooter, and negotiations. (This B-Roll Package was specifically shot to aid in the making of Instagram reels) (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin J. Marty)