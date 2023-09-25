Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAGCC PMO Special Reaction Team performs close quarters tactics range

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Justin Marty 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Provost Marshal’s Office, Special Reaction Team, conduct a close quarters tactics range at Range 800V2, MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 26, 2023. SRT Marines are advanced trained military police officers that are proficient in emergency situations such as hostage situations, active shooter, and negotiations. (This B-Roll Package was specifically shot to aid in the making of Instagram reels) (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin J. Marty)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 17:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898991
    VIRIN: 230926-M-GV442-7023
    Filename: DOD_109914961
    Length: 00:13:18
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAGCC PMO Special Reaction Team performs close quarters tactics range, by LCpl Justin Marty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SRT
    PMO
    Readiness
    Training
