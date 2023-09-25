MCAGCC PMO Special Reaction Team performs close quarters tactics range

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Provost Marshal’s Office, Special Reaction Team, conduct a close quarters tactics range at Range 800V2, MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 26, 2023. SRT Marines are advanced trained military police officers that are proficient in emergency situations such as hostage situations, active shooter, and negotiations. (This B-Roll Package was specifically shot to aid in the making of Instagram reels) (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin J. Marty)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 17:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898991
|VIRIN:
|230926-M-GV442-7023
|Filename:
|DOD_109914961
|Length:
|00:13:18
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
