    PCU Augusta (LCS 34) Virtual Tour Video

    EASTPORT, ME, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vance Hand 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    EASTPORT, MAINE -- The Independence-variant littoral combat ship PCU Augusta (LCS 34) conducts a virtual tour of ship spaces, Sept. 13. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vance Hand)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 16:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898989
    VIRIN: 230913-N-ZS023-1001
    Filename: DOD_109914940
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: EASTPORT, ME, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PCU Augusta (LCS 34) Virtual Tour Video, by PO2 Vance Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LCS
    Commissioning Ceremony
    Special Events
    USS Augusta (LCS 34)
    COMCLSRON ONE LCS

