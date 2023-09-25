EASTPORT, MAINE -- The Independence-variant littoral combat ship PCU Augusta (LCS 34) conducts a virtual tour of ship spaces, Sept. 13. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vance Hand)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 16:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898989
|VIRIN:
|230913-N-ZS023-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109914940
|Length:
|00:04:47
|Location:
|EASTPORT, ME, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PCU Augusta (LCS 34) Virtual Tour Video, by PO2 Vance Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
