Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Potential government shutdown guidance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.30.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs office provides help and guidance to Airmen and civilians in the event of the lapse in appropriations at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 13:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898955
    VIRIN: 230930-F-VB704-5001
    Filename: DOD_109914402
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Potential government shutdown guidance, by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    "PACAF
    Team Misawa
    potential government shutdown"

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT