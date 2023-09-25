Louisiana National Guard medics teach casualty care in Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Louisiana National Guard’s 756th Medical Company Area Support, 415th Military Intelligence Battalion, 139th Regional Support Group, conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care training with Soldiers assigned to 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, Task Force Provider, and 787th Combat Service Sustainment Support, Task Force Grizzly, from Sept. 18 to 22, 2023, on Powdiz, Poland. The training emphasizes three main principles: care under fire, tactical field care, and tactical evacuation in order for troops to efficiently provide medical care in a combat environment.