    Louisiana National Guard medics teach casualty care in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    09.22.2023

    Video by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Louisiana National Guard’s 756th Medical Company Area Support, 415th Military Intelligence Battalion, 139th Regional Support Group, conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care training with Soldiers assigned to 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, Task Force Provider, and 787th Combat Service Sustainment Support, Task Force Grizzly, from Sept. 18 to 22, 2023, on Powdiz, Poland. The training emphasizes three main principles: care under fire, tactical field care, and tactical evacuation in order for troops to efficiently provide medical care in a combat environment.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 12:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898938
    VIRIN: 230922-A-CJ193-8434
    Filename: DOD_109914262
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    3ID Rock of the Marne

