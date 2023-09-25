video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from 2nd Battalion 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division participated in the 30th Anniversary Mogadishu Mile Remembrance Run on Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 29, 2023. This event was conducted in order to honor the soldiers present in the Battle of Mogadishu. Soldiers in full combat uniform had to run a mile to the exfiltration site without any cover while taking fire from enemy forces. This run was to honor the sacrifice these Soldiers made. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)