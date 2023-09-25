Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th Anniversary Mogadishu Mile Remembrance Run

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 2nd Battalion 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division participated in the 30th Anniversary Mogadishu Mile Remembrance Run on Fort Drum, New York, Sept. 29, 2023. This event was conducted in order to honor the soldiers present in the Battle of Mogadishu. Soldiers in full combat uniform had to run a mile to the exfiltration site without any cover while taking fire from enemy forces. This run was to honor the sacrifice these Soldiers made. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 11:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898923
    VIRIN: 230929-A-GW675-1001
    Filename: DOD_109913977
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Mogadishu Mile

