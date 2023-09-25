Base of the Pyramid Soldiers conduct crew-served weapon qualification in Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a crew-served weapons qualification with M240B machine guns from Sept. 26 to 28, 2023, in Świętoszów, Poland. As Task Force Provider maintains a presence in Eastern Europe, we will continue to focus on improving our readiness through individual, crew, platoon, and company warfighting mastery, ensuring we win at the point of contact.