    Base of the Pyramid Soldiers conduct crew-served weapon qualification in Poland

    ŚWIęTOSZóW, POLAND

    09.28.2023

    Video by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a crew-served weapons qualification with M240B machine guns from Sept. 26 to 28, 2023, in Świętoszów, Poland. As Task Force Provider maintains a presence in Eastern Europe, we will continue to focus on improving our readiness through individual, crew, platoon, and company warfighting mastery, ensuring we win at the point of contact.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 12:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898922
    VIRIN: 230928-A-CJ193-4304
    Filename: DOD_109913950
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: ŚWIęTOSZóW, PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Base of the Pyramid Soldiers conduct crew-served weapon qualification in Poland, by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    3ID Rock of the Marne

