U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a crew-served weapons qualification with M240B machine guns from Sept. 26 to 28, 2023, in Świętoszów, Poland. As Task Force Provider maintains a presence in Eastern Europe, we will continue to focus on improving our readiness through individual, crew, platoon, and company warfighting mastery, ensuring we win at the point of contact.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 12:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898922
|VIRIN:
|230928-A-CJ193-4304
|Filename:
|DOD_109913950
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|ŚWIęTOSZóW, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Base of the Pyramid Soldiers conduct crew-served weapon qualification in Poland, by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT