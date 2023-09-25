Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Who the hell? POL!

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.28.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Aircraft land at Yokota Air Base almost every day, serving as the busiest transportation hub in the Western Indo-Pacific and servicing aircraft from all over the world. But aircraft can’t complete their missions without help. An important part of getting planes to where they need to go, is fueling them up. The Fuels Distribution Center at Yokota Air Base helps refuel 5,300 different aircraft that operate at or transit through the installation.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 01:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898847
    VIRIN: 230928-F-HD796-1001
    Filename: DOD_109912761
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

    This work, Who the hell? POL!, by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fuels
    POL
    374 LRS
    374th Logistics Readiness Squadron

