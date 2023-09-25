Aircraft land at Yokota Air Base almost every day, serving as the busiest transportation hub in the Western Indo-Pacific and servicing aircraft from all over the world. But aircraft can’t complete their missions without help. An important part of getting planes to where they need to go, is fueling them up. The Fuels Distribution Center at Yokota Air Base helps refuel 5,300 different aircraft that operate at or transit through the installation.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 01:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898847
|VIRIN:
|230928-F-HD796-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109912761
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Who the hell? POL!, by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT