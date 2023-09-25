Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 3 Medical Lane

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Video by Spc. Noah Martin 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    U.S. Soldiers compete in the medical lane portion of the 2023 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 28, 2023. Each Soldiers’ individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad, and readiness of the Army as a whole. An important element in maintaining that edge, is physical readiness: maintaining the level of fitness required to effectively perform your duties as a Soldier and a member of a team.

    Interviews featuring Sgt. Jake Phillips, a native of West Chester, Pennsylvania, representing U.S. Army Special Operations Command, Pfc. David Doucette, a native of Hudson, Massachusetts, representing U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and Pfc. Vincent Wentorf, a native of Racine, Wisconsin, representing U.S. Army Reserve. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Noah Martin)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 15:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898805
    VIRIN: 230928-A-KS490-1001
    Filename: DOD_109911886
    Length: 00:06:30
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023
    BestSquad2023

