U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 3 Medical Lane

U.S. Soldiers compete in the medical lane portion of the 2023 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 28, 2023. Each Soldiers’ individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad, and readiness of the Army as a whole. An important element in maintaining that edge, is physical readiness: maintaining the level of fitness required to effectively perform your duties as a Soldier and a member of a team.
Interviews featuring Sgt. Jake Phillips, a native of West Chester, Pennsylvania, representing U.S. Army Special Operations Command, Pfc. David Doucette, a native of Hudson, Massachusetts, representing U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and Pfc. Vincent Wentorf, a native of Racine, Wisconsin, representing U.S. Army Reserve. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Noah Martin)
