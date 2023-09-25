Sustainable Water Infrastructure (Unbranded)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Clean water can often be an afterthought in our daily lives, but not for the ERDC researchers who are performing state-of-the-art science and engineering to address sustainable water infrastructure challenges, such as providing clean water, as well as removing contaminants and extracting resources from water. This research space is focused on emerging contaminants, which are a consequence of high technology and advanced chemicals. To meet this challenge, ERDC is implementing a multidisciplinary approach that harnesses material technologies and processes that not only treat and remove contaminants from various water sources, but also target specific contaminants. These water infrastructure solutions will serve not only our military, but the nation too.