2023 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 2 Events

Soldiers representing commands across the Army conduct patrol lanes during the second day of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 27, 2023. Squads had to complete various tasks on the patrol lanes, including moving under direct fire and reacting to a simulated chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) attack. The competition tests the squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit team that is ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)
