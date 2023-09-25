Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Day 2 Events

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Video by William Griffen 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers representing commands across the Army conduct patrol lanes during the second day of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 27, 2023. Squads had to complete various tasks on the patrol lanes, including moving under direct fire and reacting to a simulated chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) attack. The competition tests the squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit team that is ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 19:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898656
    VIRIN: 230927-A-GN091-1001
    Filename: DOD_109909792
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

