This video acts as a Welcome Aboard presentation to the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California. The video focuses on the installation, its mission, and the opportunities available on base and surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Aguilar)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 14:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898598
|VIRIN:
|230927-M-UT375-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109908759
|Length:
|00:05:07
|Location:
|BRIDGEPORT, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Welcome Aboard MCMWTC Bridgeport 2023, by Cpl Luis Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
