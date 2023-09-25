Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome Aboard MCMWTC Bridgeport 2023

    BRIDGEPORT, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Video by Cpl. Luis Aguilar 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    This video acts as a Welcome Aboard presentation to the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California. The video focuses on the installation, its mission, and the opportunities available on base and surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Aguilar)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 14:25
    TAGS

    Bridgeport
    Red Hats
    MWTC
    MAGTFTC
    USMCNews
    Mountainous Training

