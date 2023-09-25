Welcome Aboard MCMWTC Bridgeport 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video acts as a Welcome Aboard presentation to the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California. The video focuses on the installation, its mission, and the opportunities available on base and surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Aguilar)