JBLE goes to William Tell 2023

Airmen from the 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 1st Fighter Wing load equipment in preparation for William Tell 2023 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Sept. 8, 2023. WT focuses on developing and valuing elite teams that excel under pressure in various scenarios; empowering leaders to become Multi Capable Airmen to develop stronger Agile Combat Employment assets. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)
|09.08.2023
|09.27.2023 10:27
|Package
|898571
|230908-F-BD665-9462
|DOD_109908222
|00:00:56
|VA, US
|0
|0
