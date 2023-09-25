Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE goes to William Tell 2023

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Airmen from the 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 1st Fighter Wing load equipment in preparation for William Tell 2023 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Sept. 8, 2023. WT focuses on developing and valuing elite teams that excel under pressure in various scenarios; empowering leaders to become Multi Capable Airmen to develop stronger Agile Combat Employment assets. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 10:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898571
    VIRIN: 230908-F-BD665-9462
    Filename: DOD_109908222
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: VA, US

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    1st Fighter Wing
    Air Dominance Center
    William Tell 2023
    ACCWT23
    Air-to-Air Dominance

