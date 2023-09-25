U.S. Army Astronaut Lt. Col. Frank Rubio Returns From Record -Breaking NASA Yearlong Mission.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 09:14
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|898553
|Filename:
|DOD_109907968
|Length:
|01:06:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Astronaut Lt. Col. Frank Rubio Returns From Record -Breaking NASA Yearlong Mission, Part 3, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT