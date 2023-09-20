Rapid Trident 23 - DV Day Closing Ceremony

U.S. Soldiers with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, and the North Carolina National Guard, along with Moldovan soldiers assigned to the 2nd Motorized Infantry Brigade and Romanian Land Forces service members, participate in the closing ceremony during Distinguished Visitors Day, marking the conclusion of Rapid Trident 23, at Bulboaca Training Center, Moldova, Sept. 21, 2023. Exercise Rapid Trident is designed to enhance the U.S. and the Republic of Moldova partnership by increasing interoperability and readiness through training in peacekeeping and stability operations while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the North Carolina National Guard. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erick Yates)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 08:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898541
|VIRIN:
|230921-A-RN359-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109907733
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|CHISINAU (EX KISHINEV), MD
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
