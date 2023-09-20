Wild Weasel of the Week - Aki Saso

Aki Saso, 35th Communications Squadron resource advisor, is awarded the Wild Weasel of the Week coin at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept.14, 2023. Saso received recognition from Misawa's top leadership for her financial processing and coordination efforts resulting in wing approval of five unfunded requirements submissions contributed to modernizing cyber infrastructure on Misawa Air Base
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 01:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898529
|VIRIN:
|230914-F-TF852-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109907527
|Length:
|00:00:04
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
