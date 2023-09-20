Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wild Weasel of the Week - Aki Saso

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    09.14.2023

    Video by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Aki Saso, 35th Communications Squadron resource advisor, is awarded the Wild Weasel of the Week coin at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept.14, 2023. Saso received recognition from Misawa's top leadership for her financial processing and coordination efforts resulting in wing approval of five unfunded requirements submissions contributed to modernizing cyber infrastructure on Misawa Air Base

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 01:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898529
    VIRIN: 230914-F-TF852-1001
    Filename: DOD_109907527
    Length: 00:00:04
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wild Weasel of the Week - Aki Saso, by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    35th FW
    Team Misawa
    WWoW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT