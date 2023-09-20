U.S. Army Soldiers participate in Day 1 Land Navigation lane for the Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 26, 2023. The competition tests the squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit team that is ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Aleksander Fomin).
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 21:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898522
|VIRIN:
|230926-A-PX137-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109907389
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, BEST SQUAD COMPETITION 2023 DAY 1 LAND NAVIGATION BROLL, by SPC Aleksander Fomin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
