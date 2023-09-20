Eguchi Eisa Group visits Camp Foster

Eguchi Eisa Group performs in an Eisa march on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 24, 2023. Originating from Okinawa, Eisa started as a traditional dance performed by Japanese Buddhist monks to honor the spirits of their ancestors. Since then, Eisa has evolved into a form of modern entertainment commonly performed during the Obon Festival in the summer months. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alex Fairchild)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 03:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898518
|VIRIN:
|230924-M-AF005-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109907359
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
