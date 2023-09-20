Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eguchi Eisa Group visits Camp Foster

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.24.2023

    Video by Cpl. Alex Fairchild 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Eguchi Eisa Group performs in an Eisa march on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 24, 2023. Originating from Okinawa, Eisa started as a traditional dance performed by Japanese Buddhist monks to honor the spirits of their ancestors. Since then, Eisa has evolved into a form of modern entertainment commonly performed during the Obon Festival in the summer months. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 

