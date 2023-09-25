U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Expert Physical Fitness Assessment (Day One Interviews)

Spc. Luke Harrison, representing Army National Guard Bureau, Spc. Drake Fryman, representing U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, Sgt. Jaime Padilla, representing U.S. Army Medical Command, Spc. Miko Hawk, representing U.S. Army Military District of Washington, explain the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment and how they feel about the 2023 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, on Sept. 26, 2023. Soldiers competing can earn their respective Expert Infantryman, Expert Soldier, and Expert Field Medical Badges by meeting the specific requirements. These badges are awarded for mastery of critical tasks that build the core foundation of individual proficiency. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 19:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|898511
|VIRIN:
|230926-A-RE711-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109907275
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
