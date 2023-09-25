Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Expert Physical Fitness Assessment (Day One Interviews)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Spc. Luke Harrison, representing Army National Guard Bureau, Spc. Drake Fryman, representing U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, Sgt. Jaime Padilla, representing U.S. Army Medical Command, Spc. Miko Hawk, representing U.S. Army Military District of Washington, explain the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment and how they feel about the 2023 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, on Sept. 26, 2023. Soldiers competing can earn their respective Expert Infantryman, Expert Soldier, and Expert Field Medical Badges by meeting the specific requirements. These badges are awarded for mastery of critical tasks that build the core foundation of individual proficiency. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 19:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 898511
    VIRIN: 230926-A-RE711-1001
    Filename: DOD_109907275
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Expert Physical Fitness Assessment (Day One Interviews), by SSG Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT