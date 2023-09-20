633d SFS at William Tell 2023 Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force 633d Security Forces Squadron showcases a day of operations during the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Competition in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 13, 2023. Defenders from the 633d SFS, 4th Fighter Wing and 104th FW, worked around the clock ensuring the safety of all personnel and assets that made this historic competition a success. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)