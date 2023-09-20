Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    633d SFS at William Tell 2023 Reel

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force 633d Security Forces Squadron showcases a day of operations during the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Competition in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 13, 2023. Defenders from the 633d SFS, 4th Fighter Wing and 104th FW, worked around the clock ensuring the safety of all personnel and assets that made this historic competition a success. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 18:33
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    Air Combat Command
    1st Fighter Wing
    Air Dominance Center
    William Tell 2023
    ACCWT23
    Air-to-Air Dominance

