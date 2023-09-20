Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    41st BEB Helocast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Travis Fontane 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 10th Mountain Division Combat Aviation Brigade conducts helocast training on the St. Lawrence River near Alexandria Bay Sept. 25 2023. Helocast training is an airborne technique to allow light infantry units to insert themselves into an area of operation, this is done by jumping directly from the helicopter into the water. This type of training allows soldiers to build confidence and qualify on mission essential tasks to maintain unit readiness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 14:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898430
    VIRIN: 230925-A-GB599-8437
    Filename: DOD_109906479
    Length: 00:12:45
    Location: ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st BEB Helocast, by SSG Travis Fontane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    helocast
    10th Mountain
    Fort Drum
    41st Brigade Engineer Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT