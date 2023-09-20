The 10th Mountain Division Combat Aviation Brigade conducts helocast training on the St. Lawrence River near Alexandria Bay Sept. 25 2023. Helocast training is an airborne technique to allow light infantry units to insert themselves into an area of operation, this is done by jumping directly from the helicopter into the water. This type of training allows soldiers to build confidence and qualify on mission essential tasks to maintain unit readiness.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 14:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898430
|VIRIN:
|230925-A-GB599-8437
|Filename:
|DOD_109906479
|Length:
|00:12:45
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 41st BEB Helocast, by SSG Travis Fontane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
