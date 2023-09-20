Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, gives a video update on defueling in Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 25, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase four of its five-phase defueling plan where personnel are focused on completion of pre-defueling material assessments, continued training and rehearsals, routine maintenance actions, and quality assurance and safety checks. This is the final preparatory stage prior to commencement of gravity defueling on October 16 and marks the final coordination with the Department of Defense, Environmental Protection Agency, and Hawaii Department of Health before approval to defuel is received. (DoD video by Casper Manlangit)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 01:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898342
|VIRIN:
|230925-M-OV505-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109905536
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-RH Commander Gives Defueling Update, by Cpl Kayla Halloran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT