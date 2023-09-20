Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-RH Commander Gives Defueling Update

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Video by Cpl. Kayla Halloran 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, gives a video update on defueling in Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 25, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase four of its five-phase defueling plan where personnel are focused on completion of pre-defueling material assessments, continued training and rehearsals, routine maintenance actions, and quality assurance and safety checks. This is the final preparatory stage prior to commencement of gravity defueling on October 16 and marks the final coordination with the Department of Defense, Environmental Protection Agency, and Hawaii Department of Health before approval to defuel is received. (DoD video by Casper Manlangit)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 01:14
    Length: 00:03:27
    Red Hill
    Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
    JTF-RH
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill

