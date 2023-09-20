The Jungle Medicine course, hosted by the U.S. Marine Corps Jungle Warfare training center, covers multiple care topics including how to handle Okinawa’s dangerous flora and fauna, as well as physical and mental endurance exercises.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 02:12
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|898333
|VIRIN:
|230915-F-IV293-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109905225
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Air Force service members attend Jungle Medicine course, by A1C Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT