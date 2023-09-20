Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force service members attend Jungle Medicine course

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.15.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    The Jungle Medicine course, hosted by the U.S. Marine Corps Jungle Warfare training center, covers multiple care topics including how to handle Okinawa’s dangerous flora and fauna, as well as physical and mental endurance exercises.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 02:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 898333
    VIRIN: 230915-F-IV293-1001
    Filename: DOD_109905225
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    This work, U.S. Air Force service members attend Jungle Medicine course, by A1C Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #IndoPacificCommand #INDOPACOM

