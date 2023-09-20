Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Training in the St. Lawrence River_B-roll

    ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Video by Capt. Eric-James Estrada 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 10th Mountain Division Combat Aviation Brigade performed helocast training with the 41st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, on the St. Lawrence River near Alexandria Bay on Sept. 25, 2023. Helocast training is an airborne technique to allow light infantry units to insert themselves into an area of operation, this is done by jumping directly from the helicopter into the water. This type of training allows Soldiers to build confidence and qualify on mission essential tasks to maintain unit readiness.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 17:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898296
    VIRIN: 230925-A-ZD229-6259
    Filename: DOD_109904704
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY, US 

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Training in the St. Lawrence River_B-roll, by CPT Eric-James Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chinook
    Engineer
    helocast
    Sapper
    Helicopter
    Alpine

