10th Mountain Division Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Training in the St. Lawrence River_B-roll

The 10th Mountain Division Combat Aviation Brigade performed helocast training with the 41st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, on the St. Lawrence River near Alexandria Bay on Sept. 25, 2023. Helocast training is an airborne technique to allow light infantry units to insert themselves into an area of operation, this is done by jumping directly from the helicopter into the water. This type of training allows Soldiers to build confidence and qualify on mission essential tasks to maintain unit readiness.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 17:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898296
|VIRIN:
|230925-A-ZD229-6259
|Filename:
|DOD_109904704
|Length:
|00:05:13
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
