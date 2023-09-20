10th Mountain Division Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Training in the St. Lawrence River_B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 10th Mountain Division Combat Aviation Brigade performed helocast training with the 41st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, on the St. Lawrence River near Alexandria Bay on Sept. 25, 2023. Helocast training is an airborne technique to allow light infantry units to insert themselves into an area of operation, this is done by jumping directly from the helicopter into the water. This type of training allows Soldiers to build confidence and qualify on mission essential tasks to maintain unit readiness.